Kick back and soak up some sun in the crazy-comfy and colorful Bzees Cabana thong sandal. Designed so you'll feel weightless, energized, and free. Slip-on fit with thong post. Dynamic stretch fabric gore strap with wavy colorful stitching on the upper, with recycled linings allowing for free and natural movement. Bzeez Cloud Technology provides plush footbed for a weightless, cloud-like stride. Removable Free-Foam footbed provides polymer foam designed to mold to your feet and offers bounce back and arch support for lasting support. Anti-microbial technology. OdoBan odor control technology for comfortable wear, all day long. Comfort Cone Gel: Get that extra ahhhhh factor with heel impact shock absorption and cushioning in all the right places. Air Infused Outsoles: You'll feel like you're walking on, well, you get the idea. Machine Washable: Toss 'em in the wash and you're good to go. Man made lining. Man made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.