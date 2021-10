5 Way 3.5 mm stereo headset hub splitter, Connect up to five headphones to one device for sharing music with friends. Mix music by connecting multiple music players at once. Auxiliary cable included for connecting to a device, carry-on size, portable and suitable for family use. Perfect for any device with an AUX port, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. Package Content: 2 x 5 Way Blue Headset Hub Splitter; 2 x 3.5mm to 3.5mm Stereo Cable(20cm)