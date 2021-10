Tread softly in this sleek and simple two-eye desert boot. Part of our Cruise collection, it's crafted from soft, lightweight Crazy Horse leather with a worn and rugged finish that gives it a perfectly broken-in look and feel from day one. Tons of Doc's DNA, like grooved edges, logo heel tab and yellow welt stitching. Built on the iconic AirWair™ air-cushioned sole. | Dr. Martens, Cabrillo Men's Crazy Horse Leather Desert Boots in Dark Brown, Size 12