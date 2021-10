Tread softly in this sleek and simple two-eye desert boot. Part of our Cruise collection, it's crafted from Wyoming leather, which has a velvety snuffed texture and an oily finish for a perfectly broken-in look and feel from day one. Flat laces. Antiqued eyelets. Retains Doc's DNA like grooved edges, yellow stitching and a scripted heel-loop. Built on the iconic Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole. | Dr. Martens, Cabrillo Men's Wyoming Leather Desert Boots in Black, Size 12