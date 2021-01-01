Philosophie Cacoa Bee Honey by Philosophie at Free People, One, One Size

Honey you can do it all, and so can this supercharged honey cocoa blend from Philosophie. With 17 grams of carbohydrates per tablespoon, it's a great way to support muscle recovery after you've had an intense workout. Not only does it help increase energy but also has natural antibiotic properties. It combines the power of raw honey with an energizing blend of organic maca, mesquite, reishi, chia seeds and hemp protein. Honey is used to combat colds, allergies and stomach bugs; plus this super-charged honey also has amazing cleansing and hydrating properties for a DIY face mask. With a satisfyingly sweet cacao flavor to make it an amazing addition to sweet treats and morning coffees* 8 oz* Cocoa flavored* Immunity-boosting* Low glycemic index* Nut-free (made in a nut-free facility), Tree Nut-free, Soy-free, Dairy-free, Gluten-free* No additives or fillers