Cactus H2O Soothing Post-Wax Serum - Cactus H2O Soothing Post-Wax Serum by Wakse is a luxurious post-wax/shave serum that uses over 20 natural ingredients such as Cactus Flower Extract, Jojoba Seed Oil and Grapes Seed Oil to soothe the skin, calm inflammation and prevent in-grown hairs from forming. Benefits Soothing formula that calms irritation Reduces redness Features 20 skin-soothing botanicals Face & body application