Enhanced with a stacked heel sole, the Cadence boot is built with lightweight Wanama leather and is constructed with an easy on-and-off gusset. Reinforced with our trademark yellow stitching. Our signature AirWair heel loop cements the core Docs DNA. Wanama is a lightweight, natural-looking leather with a satin-sheen finish. Clean with a damp cloth and care with Dr. Martens wax polish. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, Cadence Women's Leather Heeled Chelsea Boots in Black, Size 7