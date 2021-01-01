AEROSOLES Cady T-Strap Sandal, Size 6.5 in Off White at Nordstrom Rack

An endlessly comfortable footbed adds practicality to the Cady thong sandal, while the slip-on silhouette ensures a sense of ease. Ruched straps complete the look with a refined textural finish, on this minimal yet modern sandal. Equally chic from work to weekends all season long. 3/4" Heel. All Synthetic Materials. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width. - Thong toe- T-strap silhouette- Slip-on- Lightly padded footbed- Demi wedge heel- Approx. 0.75" heel- Imported Faux leather upper, manmade sole