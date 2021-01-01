Caffeine Is The Foundation Of My Food Pyramid Food Groups Tote Bag

A funny and nice design that shows caffeine is the foundation of a food pyramid servings. This is perfect for your coffee lover colleagues and for your mom that loves to drink coffee in a caffeine cup with fresh coffee beans in the morning or before work. It is best while having exercise in the morning and while working in a coffee shop. A cool gift for your mom, dad, sister, brother, and workmates that need to start following the food pyramid with a proper food scale. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.