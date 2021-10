Hermès Calche Soie de Parfum Spray, 1.6 oz./ 50 mL Details The Classic Collection Calche Written in 1961 by Guy Robert, Calche was Herms' first fragrance for women. A highly feminine, woody, chypre floral, its name refers to the horse-drawn carriages that are emblematic of the house. Calche is a novel that dazzles with the beauty of its raw materials, from the joyfulness of citrus fruit to the modernity of aldehyde notes; from the floral heart embellished with ylang-ylang, rose and jas.