Bring a cropped look to your workouts with the Cotopaxi Cala Tank Top. High-back, cropped length tank top. Stretch fabrication. Polygiene odor-control technology embedded in the fabric so you can wear more and wash less. Crew neckline. Sleeveless coverage. Cropped hem. 83% polyester, 11% TENCEL, 6% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported.