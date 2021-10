Amanda Uprichard Calabra Dress in Ivory. - size M (also in XS) Amanda Uprichard Calabra Dress in Ivory. - size M (also in XS) 100% poly. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Surplice front with waist tie. Elastic cuffs. Textured crepe fabric. Imported. AMAN-WD1131. MO-21246R. Amanda Uprichard offers classic pieces that are practical, feminine, and bright. Collections feature silks in colors that range from girly hot pinks to deep matte blues, and silhouettes that are sexy yet wearable.