Citizen Calendrier Eco-Drive Black Dial Men's Watch BU2023-04E

Citizen Calendrier Black Dial Leather Strap Men's Watch BU2023-04E. 44 mm rose gold tone stainless steel case with a black dial and a mineral crystal. Rose gold tone luminous hands and index hour markers. Minute makers. 3 subdials: day, date, and 12/24 hours. World time in 24 cities. Hands: hours, minutes, and seconds. Case thickness of 13 mm. Push / pull crown. 23 mm brown leather strap. Tang clasp. Eco drive movement and water resistant up to 100 meters. Style: casual watches. Calendrier series.