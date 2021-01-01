Black ion-plated stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed black ion-plated bezel. Black dial with luminous rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Four multi-function sub-dials displaying: day of the week, date, month and moonphase. Citizen caliber 8730 eco-drive movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Integrated crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, day, month, moonphase, hour, minute, second. Calendrier Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Calendrier Multifunction Black Dial Black-plated Mens Watch BU0057-54E.