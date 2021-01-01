Ganni Calf Leather Boot in Black Leather and rubber upper with rubber sole. Made in Portugal. Shaft measures approx 100mm/ 4.5 inch height. Approx 50mm/ 2 inch heel. Elastic side goring detail. Grosgrain pull tab at front and back. Rubber embossed logo detail at back. GANF-WZ19. S1490. About the designer: Copenhagen-based brand GANNI is what the founders, Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup describe as scandi 2.0 sense of style. Launched in 2000, the husband-and-wife duo envisioned a brand that would challenge the stereotypical nordic-aesthetic by introducing a third alternative to Scandinavian style. The label is described as playful, packed with personality flowing with vivid contrasts, all in an effortless approach to design that encompasses easy-to-wear pieces that women can instinctively reach for, day in and day out.