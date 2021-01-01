Ganni Calf Leather Mid Boots in Kalamata, Size IT 36: The calf leather insoles and uppers on these boots mold to the shape of your arches and insteps, while the rubber cap at the rounded toe is an extra-durable touch that protects your shoes (and feet) on all your jaunts around town. The classic Chelsea style (elastic sides, pull tabs front and back) means they slip on and off effortlessly. But our favorite part? Those ultraclunky, grippy rubber soles.100% leather upper with rubber soles Made in Portugal.