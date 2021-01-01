Take it to the streets in the SKECHERS Cali Gear Go Walk 5 Tonal Clog featuring a classic slip-on style clog with well bedded footbed and perforated upper providing all day comfort. Available in two color options. Upper, lining, insole, and outsole made of synthetic material. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 8 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.