Who wouldn't go wild for the Calisa faux fur throw? Its white faux fur takes on a whole new level with brushed black tipping. The look is so sophisticated and the feel truly indulgent.Warmth Factor: LightweightMeasurements: 60 Length/Inches, 50 Width/InchesFabric Content: 50% Acrylic, 50% PolyesterFabric Description: Faux FurCare: Dry Clean OnlyDecor Styles: ModernCountry of Origin: Imported