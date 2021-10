Foreo Call It A Night Revitalizing & Nourishing UFO Activated Mask, One Size , Multiple Colors

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ SensitiveWhat it is:A deeply nourishing face mask that leaves skin smooth and dreamy-soft.Solutions for:- Dryness- Dullness and uneven textureIf you want to know more…Formulated with rich olive oil and rejuvenating ginseng, this deeply nourishing face mask is the perfect end to each day. All you need is 90 seconds to indulge in a relaxing UFO facial treatment that will leave your skin oh-so-smooth and dreamy-soft. Each pack contains seven individual masks that revitalize skin, revealing a more luminous complexion. It rejuvenates tired skin, leaving it smoother than silk and deeply nourishes while you sleep, so you wake up with a healthy-looking glow. This mask is compatible with UFO and UFO mini devices.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:For the best-in-skincare, the world looks to Korea—the birthplace of the sheet mask and the epicenter of K-Beauty. That's why the top Korean skincare experts were enlisted to develop and formulate UFO Activated Masks. Made of plush, ultra-fine microfiber, the Call It A Night Mask glides effortlessly across the skin as it delivers the premium ingredients your skin needs.Suggested Usage:-Download the Foreo app. -Press the button to turn the UFO on.-In the app, scan the mask barcode and follow the instructions.--Ingredients: -Ginseng -Olive Oil