Foreo Call It A Night Revitalizing & Nourishing UFO Activated Mask, One Size , Multiple Colors

Which skin type is it good for?â Normalâ Oilyâ Combinationâ Dryâ SensitiveWhat it is:A deeply nourishing face mask that leaves skin smooth and dreamy-soft.Solutions for:- Dryness- Dullness and uneven textureIf you want to know moreâ¦Formulated with rich olive oil and rejuvenating ginseng, this deeply nourishing face mask is the perfect end to each day. All you need is 90 seconds to indulge in a relaxing UFO facial treatment that will leave your skin oh-so-smooth and dreamy-soft. Each pack contains seven individual masks that revitalize skin, revealing a more luminous complexion. It rejuvenates tired skin, leaving it smoother than silk and deeply nourishes while you sleep, so you wake up with a healthy-looking glow. This mask is compatible with UFO and UFO mini devices.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:For the best-in-skincare, the world looks to KoreaÂthe birthplace of the sheet mask and the epicenter of K-Beauty. That's why the top Korean skincare experts were enlisted to develop and formulate UFO Activated Masks. Made of plush, ultra-fine microfiber, the Call It A Night Mask glides effortlessly across the skin as it delivers the premium ingredients your skin needs.Suggested Usage:-Download the Foreo app. -Press the button to turn the UFO on.-In the app, scan the mask barcode and follow the instructions.--Ingredients: -Ginseng -Olive Oil