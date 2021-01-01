to view video. Get sun-kissed in the Bzees Call Me strap sandals featuring a list of signature style and comfort like extreme cushioning and a stylish strap design to secure your foot. Synthetic lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Dynamic stretch fabric/knit uppers. BZEES Cloud Technology provides plush footbed for a weightless, cloud-like stride. Signature SoCush Memory Foam are support. Free Foam Footbeds for optimal comfort. Textile upper. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.