Call of Fruity Bubble In Paradise Refreshing Body Wash - It's time to come clean! Get ready for a truly energizing experience with this incredi-bubbly Soap & Glory Call Of Fruity Bubble In Paradise Refreshing Body Wash. Cleanse all your troubles away with this exotically invigorating shower scent-sation. Benefits Gently cleanses Leaves skin refreshed and clean Foams into a luxurious lather With our EXOTIC-COOL formula for a cooling effect Scented with Soap & Glory's Call Of Fruity Fragrance - A blend with refreshing melon and gorgeous gardenia Key Ingredients Packed with super-refreshing juicy mango and mandarin extracts - Call of Fruity Bubble In Paradise Refreshing Body Wash