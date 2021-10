Carry your essentials in style with the Callahan Crossbody Bag from Bolo. This leather crossbody purse features both exterior and interior pockets, helping to keep all your essential items neat, organized and easy to find. The slim bag lays neatly against your hip, and the adjustable crossbody strap helps you find the perfect position for comfortable carrying. Keep your items secure for confident wear with the top zipper. Color: black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.