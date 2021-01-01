Callie Hybrid SmartWatch for Women, 30+ Day Battery Heart Rate Monitor, Pedometer, TFT Vibrant Display, Sleep Tracker, Calorie/Step Counter.

Features mechanical watch hands on top of a colorful smart touch screen with a variety of customizable displays perfect for a day at the office or workout at the gym Daily activity tracking keeps track of calories burned, steps walked, and distance traveled with built in heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and ability to record workouts to improve health Receive and read text messages, social media notifications, calendar alerts, incoming and missed call alerts to never miss an important moment Designed with a sleek stainless steel case, 39mm watch face, 3 ATM water resistance, comfortable and durable beige wristband for quick magnetic charging and long-lasting battery life Compatible with iOS 8. 0 + and Android 5. 0 + phones with the ability to control music, camera functions, and view weather