For Love & Lemons Callie Top in White. - size M (also in L, S) For Love & Lemons Callie Top in White. - size M (also in L, S) Self: 60% linen 40% cottonEmbroidery: 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only . Partial exposed back zipper closure and back keyhole with loop button closure. Faux front buttons and bow detail at bust. Puff sleeves with elastic cuffs. Lightweight linen fabric. FORL-WS391. CT1754-SU21. Derived from those sun-soaked Lemonade Stand Days designers and owners, Gillian Mahin and Laura Hall are the masterminds behind the line For Love & Lemons. Born in Wyoming, finding their style niche in Australia and now based in Los Angeles, the collection is anything but conventional-rebelling against the standards of modern society. The line taunts with intrigue as a clash of colors and patterns are evoked by chic separates and devious dresses. Where the modern gypsy is punk, For Love & Lemons is a brand to relate to, for that girl that doesn't follow trends, she makes them.