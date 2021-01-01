Calligraphy Year of The Ox 2021 Gift Happy Chinese New Year T-Shirt

Perfect Chinese new year Gift Idea for Kids, Youth, Dad, Women, Men - Calligraphy Year of The Ox 2021 Apparel. Looks great with asian culture accessories(horoscope, zodiac calendar) and magical symbol, 12-year cycle of animals, astrology orient outfits Saucy 2021 Year of The Ox, Bull Silhouette, Circular Distressed clothes. Amazing present for yin yang believers, son, aunt, father, niece, kinder, friends, mom, born in ox years, parents, teen, mother on mystical festival, February 12th lunar new year 2021 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem