Calm Butter Melt - 1.25 OZ

Shaped like a cloud and created for full body indulgence, discover Butter Melt which is made with zero plastic usage. Created with just four core ingredients, Butter Melt is a lightweight, non-greasy solid form moisturizer that is safe for your body, face and hair. Non-pore-clogging, scalp-stimulating for healthy hair growth and preventing skin cell degeneration - it's really no wonder why kokum butter is our star ingredient that makes skin easily absorb Butter Melt. A clean and crisp essential oil blend to inspire ease and calm. LONG-LASTING: Some of you may be wondering, how long will a cloud last? Well, it really depends if you use it on full body, or just legs, or just hands. Our 1.25oz Butter Melt cloud is about one 250ml lotion. Don\'t forget, our cloud is super concentrated with 95% oil and butter, whereas the conventional lotion bottle uses less than 15% of oil and butter and dilutes with a lot of water!