DERMAdoctor Calm Cool and Corrected Tranquility Cream

Feel calm, cool and collected with a tranquil complexion. This rich moisturizing cream soothes, gently rejuvenates and helps improve the appearance of redness. Formulated with oleanolic acid, superoxide dismutase, vitamin E and white tea extract to reduce redness and heal the skin as well as hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, chamomile extract, squalane and shea butter to soothe and moisturize. This formula has been dermatologist tested and approved, allergy tested, non-irritating, non-drying, non-comedogenic, free of fragrance, gluten and as not been tested on animals.