What it is: A relaxing collection to help you feel calm, featuring Calming Hand Balm and Real Luxury Scented Candle. Fragrance story: The candle and the hand balm each contains 24 of the purest possible essential oils including lavender, jasmine and Brazilian rosewood to help banish stress. Set includes:- Calming Hand Balm (1.01 oz.)- Real Luxury Scented Candle (2.6 oz.) USD $28.50 Value Made in the UK