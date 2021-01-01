Calming P.M. Repair Oil - 1 OZ

This luxurious, deeply moisturizing botanical face oil with bakuchiol calms your skin for the night and supports its natural healing process. Vitamin E-rich plum kernel oil and ceramides from jojoba and arctic oats restore and reinforce the skin barrier while bakuchiol is clinically proven to accelerate cell renewal and collagen production, and significantly slow down the signs of aging. Evening Primrose oil and a soothing wildflower infusion with helichrysum, calendula, arnica, blue cornflower, and passion flower calm irritated and stressed skin and help repair daily cell damage.