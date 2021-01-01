The Row Caluso Twisted Cashmere & Silk Midi Skirt

Luxurious, lightweight and knit from a blend of cashmere and silk, this midi skirt takes an everyday silhouette and elevates it. A textured finished completes the relaxed yet elegant look of this piece. Elasticized waistband Pull-on style Ribbed finish Back vent Cashmere/silk Dry clean Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 40" long Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Synonymous with impeccable minimalism and high-quality tailoring, The Row came to life in 2006 under the helm of Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen. The clean, wear-forever shapes crafted from refined fabricsand the sleek, simplistic range of shoes and handbagscan only be described as timeless, quiet luxury. Designer Rtw - The Row > The Row > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. The Row. Color: Beige Off/White. Size: Small.