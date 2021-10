Size & Fit Standard jogger fit is comfy yet streamlined for a flattering look Elastic waistband with exposed drawcord Product Features Soft cotton blend fabric with rib trim details Calvin Klein branding Machine wash The Calvin Klein Embroidered Ribbed Jogger Pants are imported. Whether you're lounging on the couch or headed out for a coffee date, the Women's Calvin Klein Embroidered Ribbed Jogger Pants deliver a cozy feel and plenty of low-key style. Size: Small. Color: Pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Calvin Klein Women's Embroidered Ribbed Jogger Pants in Pink/Secret Size Small Cotton