Size & Fit Standard jogger fit with a slightly tapered leg Product Features Cozy cotton French terry is lightweight yet warm Elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord Cuffed jogger hems CK branding for throwback vibes Machine wash The Calvin Klein Repeat Jogger Pants are imported. Go '90s retro in the Women's Calvin Klein Repeat Jogger Pants. Featuring soft fabric and a screen-printed logo pattern, these joggers combine the best of both fashion and function. Size: Medium. Color: White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Calvin Klein Women's Repeat Jogger Pants in White/White Size Medium Cotton