Cam Pan Wall Mount Bracket with Silicone Case Cam Wall Mount Set Protective Adjustable for Indoor and Outdoor AntiSun Glare and UV Protection Easy.

Cam wall mount Set: This protective silicone case with wall mount bracket is specially designed for Cam pan, fits perfectly, extremely compact. Flexible angle adjusting: this set allows you to adjust the camera through 360 degree swivel and 90 Degree tilt, pointing to any angle you want. Shock resistant camera cover: the case is made of Premium silicone which provides solid protection to your cameras when mounted outside, keep your camera safe from sun glare/Light rain/snow/wind.(Works better under the eave) Precise cut & easy installation: having the cover on wont affect the normal use of Cam pan. Package Includes all the things you need to have this set installed on wall. Package Contains: 1 x silicone camera case, 1 x plastic wall mount for pan, screws set x 1.