Get ready for a weekend at the beach wearing the Carve Designs Camari Bikini Top. Fitted style contours to body. Water-resistant stretch fabric dries quickly for optimal comfort out of the water. Adjustable crisscross back straps. Chic plunge neckline. Removable soft cups. Body: 82% nylon, 18% spandex; Lining: 83% polyester, 17% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Made in the USA and imported If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.