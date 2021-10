The Camden Collection\'s color pairings and dotted design are inspired by breezy summer days in the tropics. Each is exquisitely hand spun & woven by a small group of talented Ethiopian artisans then dyed with AZO-free color. Available in four colorways, our lightweight blanket is the perfect addition to a picnic, beach trip, living room spread, or used to wrap up on a cool fall evening. 100% locally sourced eco-friendly cotton. Machine wash & dry.