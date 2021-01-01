Sharper Image Camera for Dashboard 270 Degrees View, One Size , Black

Capture your road trips on the go or simply enjoy added driving protection with this premium Sharper Image 720P HD wide angle dashboard camera!Record everything that goes on around your vehicle with this small and compact, high definition audio and AVI HD video camera from Sharper Image. Create beautiful, vivid videos of your road trips with the ultimate 270 degree pivot LCD screen HD Recorder. Featuring an ultra wide-angle lens, the Sharper Image Dash Cam is the perfect expert witness day or night with its Infrared LED night vision recorder. Whether you want to capture road trips on camera, or arm yourself as a defensive driver, mount your Sharper Image vehicle DVR to capture vivid videos on the road. With 1-touch recording, you can monitor the road around you and ensure safety and accountability from other driver’s day or night. Feel peace of mind with the motion detection feature that protects your vehicle and your family on your next road trip.To retrieve files, connect the device to your computer USB port using the included USB micro cable. Requires 32GB SD Card (Not included).It’s that easy! Now you can rest easy knowing you have added protection while driving!Features/Specifications: Ultra wide-angle lens with 270’ pivot screen2.4” LCD viewer full color LCD screenSD compatibleRechargeableDigital dashboard cameraRecorders audio and AVI HD video via SD media card (not included)Supports SD cards up to 32GBConvenient USB 2.0 interfaceOperates via rechargeable Li-ion battery and DC 5V powerPackage Includes: 1 x Dashboard Camera1 x Adjustable windshield mount1 x DC car charger & 1 x USB sync cableWhat Are You Waiting For? Get peace of mind today! Click “Add to Cart” NOW! HIGH QUALITY 720P DIGITIAL DASHBOARD CAMERA : has a 2.4” full color LCD screen with ultra wide angle lens and 270 degree pivot screen including video time/date stamp. Record audio and AVI 720P HD video on SD media card and can store up to 32GB on the card. Capture footage day or night with the 6 Infrared LED lights to support night vision.EASY AND CONVENIENT TO INSTALL AND USE : Mount the lightweight camera to your windshield with the included suction mount. Power up using built-in battery and connect with USB cable in car charger. Recorder, play back or delete videos. Use Motion Detect Mode to capture or sense upcoming collisions.PROTECT YOUR FAMILY : Mount the suction to the dashboard of your car for added safety feature on your vehicle for easy detection. Capture high-quality video footage from your vehicle DVR that can be used for strong evidence to address accidents and distinguish responsibility.WHAT YOU GET : Peace of mind guarantee : Every product comes with a one year “Peace of Mind” replacement guarantee against defects with Amazon. The DVR Camera is proudly designed by Sharper Image in the USA. The product includes dashboard camera, adjustable windshield mount, DC car charger, USB sync cable, and user manual. Requires 32gb SD Card (not included).Warranty not applicableActual Product Dimensions (Not Gift Box) Inches : 5 x 2.5 x 7.125Actual Product Weight (Not Including Gift Box) Pounds : 0.31Included: 1 Towel Bar(s)Features: Battery OperatedBattery Type: RechargeableCompartments: 1Measurements: 2.5 Length/Inches, 7 Height/InchesBase Material: 65% Plastic, 35% MetalCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported