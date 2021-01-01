Camera Monopod4Section 67171CM Compact Portable Travel DSLR Monopod Unipod Stand Walking Trekking Stick Aluminum Alloy Lightweight SLR Cameras.

Best Quality Guranteed. Multi-function: Not only a monopod for cameras, but also act as a walking stick for outdoor use. Ideal for sport interview, travel photography, extreme sports and so on. Flexible: Leg locking system offer an adjustable height range of 21.26' (54cm) to 67.32' (171cm). Material: 4 sections leg with durable aluminium body, adds up to durability factor along with its benefit of a lightweight structure. ideal support 6.6 pounds of camera and lens. (Without telephoto zoom lens). Portability: Compact size of 21.25"(540mm) N. weight:1.19lb(540g). Plus carrying bag and adjustable shoulder strap for convenient delivery. space saving and easy to carry Application: Supplied with a standard 1/4 inch tripod screw thread for attaching to camera, video or spotting scope.