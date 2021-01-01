Director Filmmaker For Film Cameraman Drama Teacher Actor T-Shirt

Great for acting and video making. Wear At All Your Movie Sets, plays Video Shoots! Are You a Film Maker, Creative Director, Video producers, Videographer, Executive Producer, Cinematographer, Camera Operator,Grip Camera assistant. college men and women. Great for future Film Student, writer producer, , Experienced In Film or in film school student. mom, dad, brother, sister, grandma, grandpa, husband, wife, friend, son, daughter, auntie, boy, girl, school kids on Christmas, Father's Mothers Day, Birthday Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem