Citizens of Humanity Camilla Frayed Hem Short in Blue. - size 27 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31) 100% cotton. Made in Turkey. Machine wash. Button fly. 5-pocket design. Faded denim fabric with a frayed raw-cut hem. Intentionally destroyed areas. Shorts measure approx 17.5 in length. CITI-WF52. 1942-837. Established in 2003, Citizens of Humanity is renowned in the fashion industry for its pioneering approach to premium denim. With an uncompromising focus on fit, fabric and wash. Citizens of Humanity jeans are the ultimate luxury denim.