Significant Other Camilla Skirt

Significant Others latest collection takes us on a journey to a destination reminiscent of Californias lush Hollywood Hills, where historic old-world luxury meets urban suburbia. Designed to be fitted through the waist and slightly flared toward the hem with a side split, this linen-blend midi skirt is a must have for warmer days with a gathered button detail. High waist Front side split V shaping at waist Gathered detail Faux button detail Flared hem Invisible back zip closure Fully lined Body: Linen/viscose Lining: Polyester/elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 41" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'11" tall, 41" bust, 33" waist, 45" hips Model is wearing a US size 4. Dress Collections - Contemporary Evening > Significant Other > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Significant Other. Color: Pop Pink. Size: 10.