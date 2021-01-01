What is it? A medium-to-full coverage color correcting foundation with SPF 30 protectionWhy we love it?Medium-to-full coverage foundation with a natural finishFormulated with SPF 30 to protect against sun damageMulti-tasking foundation that provides skin care benefitsInfused with hydrating and youth-boosting ingredients known to improve skin texture and toneOur Shade Match Guarantee allows you to buy with confidenceKey Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid helps provide hydration by locking in moisture resulting in a plumped up, bouncy complexionNiacinamide to help brighten and even out skin tonePeptides for a more refreshed complexion. Infused with skin-loving collagen. Ditch your basic foundation! This skin color correcting cream is the only product you need to achieve a natural looking complexion but with full coverage. A multitasking dream cream with peptides and niacinamide known to plump, hydrate and smooth the appearance of your skin while protecting with SPF. Also infused with skin-loving collagen. Apply using our e.l.f. Complexion Duo Brush to achieve a flawless, airbrushed finish. Great for all skin types. Our Shade Match Guarantee - Love yo' e.l.f! We want you to be 100% happy with the shade you chose. If you are not, we will refund your purchase within 30 days. Please find our refund policy here. Please Note: Our Camo CC Cream is not for sale internationally. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. All e.l.f. products are cruelty free and vegan. e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo CC Cream In Tan 415 C.e.f. Cosmetics Camo CC Cream In Tan 415 C. All e.l.f. products are Vegan and Cruelty Free