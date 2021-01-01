Staghorn Camo Pattern Hoodie, RT EDGE BLUE STONE, L

THAT'S RIGHT. STAGHORN HAS ADDED LADIES TO ITS LINE. This comfortable cotton/poly fleece hoodie is well made and the newest addition to the staghorn family. This Staghorn women's hoodie comes in many different colors with Realtree EDGE camo roots & branches. we know you'll find the right combination that fits your tastes. Created by hunters for hunters... This hoodie was made to easily transition from the outdoors to every-day life. Feel free to lounge or go hunt in the flannel as you see fit. Package Weight: 0.422 kilograms