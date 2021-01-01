Olive Camo Surf Terry Sweatpant

For milder months and for layering, Todd wanted a Slim Jogger that looked solid yet felt light--the sort of sweatpants that would work for a cool spring morning, a summer beach cookout or pair effortlessly with a sportcoat. The unlock was a soft yet sold-looking French terry cloth that's made from Peruvian cotton and then pigment dyed, so the fabric looks washed and broken-in from the first wear. Our Surf Terry sweats have an elastic waistband with an exterior drawcord. The silhouette is modern, tailored and clean100% cotton; Imported from Peru; Similar fit to our Slim Jogger sweatpants; Looks slightly faded from the first wear; Machine Wash;