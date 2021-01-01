Valentino Camou Print Swim Trunks

With a rainbow camo print, these swim trunks feature an elastic waistband and the brand's logo on the left leg. Elastic waistband Back slip pocket 100% polyamide Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Inseam, about 9" ABOUT THE BRAND As a child, designer Valentino Garavani loved both fashion and art. He went on to study at the esteemed cole des Beaux-Arts school in France, later making his official debut at Florence's Pitti Palace in 1959. Today, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli merges the Italian house's storied tradition with modern riffs on menswear and accessories that incorporate bold graphics and innovative silhouettes. Men Advcd Dsgnr - Advanced Designer Collec > Valentino > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valentino. Color: Bianco. Size: 40.