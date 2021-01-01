Features of the Eureka Camp Cafe 2.5L boiling kettle Features patented Flux Ring Technology to increase efficiency and boil water twice as fast as a standard kettle 60 oz boils in 6 minutes with standard 10K BTU burner Coffee carafe and pour over filter holder pack together with the boiling kettle for easy transportation and storage 12 cup carafe gets everyone coffee just when they need it Standard #4 filter compatibility Boil Pot/Carafe: Hard Anodized Aluminum Carafe Base: Silicone Lid and Filter Holder: Food Grade, BPA-Free PP