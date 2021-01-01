Camp Shirt, Honey Gauze - XS - Also in: XL, L, M, S

Clock out, set your out of office reply, and take it easy - the Camp Shirt is our ultimate off-duty wardrobe essential. This isn't your dad's Hawiian shirt, rather our perfect fitting, modern take on our favorite vintage cabana shirts. This button up features a laid back camp collar, is boxy and slightly cropped through the body, and has the perfect short sleeve length. It's comfortable, easy, and looks effortless - which is exactly what you want when you want to feel like you're on summer vacation.