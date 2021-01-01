Make it simple to create tasty toast at a campsite with this portable Coleman Camp Stove Toaster. It's easy to use, making it a handy addition to camping gear. Simply open the wire holders and rest four slices of bread against them. The heat from the stove will gradually brown the bread for a crisp toast that is easy to enjoy. Add some jam or jelly for a tasty start to the day. After each use of the Coleman stove toaster, fold it for convenient, compact storage. This round-shaped gas stove toaster is chrome plated for durability, so it can be packed away with other camping gear securely. The portable camping toaster can be paired other cooking accessories, which are sold separately, to make a full breakfast. It's designed to fit on top of any Coleman camp stove, allowing for flexible use.