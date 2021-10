*Part of a special collection from BHLDN. For the full assortment, visit BHLDN.com* This chic bridal jumpsuit strikes the perfect balance between modern and romantic, with a tailored silhouette in allover floral lace. Pair it with an overskirt for your ceremony, then wear it on its own for the ultimate reception look! Part of our exclusive Hayley Paige x BHLDN collectionOnly available at BHLDN