Camper Adventure Camp Nature Outdoor Vacations Camping Tote Bag

This awesome design is perfect for campers who love camping. An ideal treat for family and friends who loves to go on a campsite to enjoy outdoor activities, fishing, swimming, and making a bonfire. Excellent artwork shirt for boaters, fisherman, or swimmer who loves nature trips and towing the trailer caravan on camping. Also, a cool idea for kids, men, and women who love to go on vacations will definitely like this design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.