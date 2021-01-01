Camper Queen Flamingo - Classy Sassy And A Bit Smart Premium T-Shirt

Great camping design for Adventure Traveler, Mountain Hiker, or someone who love wilderness or forest outdoors. Perfect with Campfire with flames in front of moon during night for all camper glamper and being on camping trip. Dreaming of another outdoor adventure? This design will show off your glamping lifestyle. Grab this for your road trip vacation RV, Van Camp or tent camping, this design is perfect for your camp adventure. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.